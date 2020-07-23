Beijing has reacted angrily to the UK offering a path to citizenship for Hongkongers. Photo: Nora Tam
Beijing threatens to stop recognising Hong Kong BN(O) passports in retaliation for British offer to city residents
- Central government lashes out at London move paving the way for millions of Hongkongers to settle in Britain
- Beijing response will do little to put off those wanting to emigrate, say observers who see UK’s offer as more generous than expected
Topic | Britain
