Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong hold BN(O) passports aloft during a rally at the British Consulate last October. Photo: Nora Tam
National security law: how Hong Kong BN(O) passport holders can apply for Britain’s special visa

  • New visa expected to be popular among young Hongkongers born in the 1990s, who may not be eligible for migration programmes in other countries
  • But expert warns of current Covid-19 situation in country and gloomy economic outlook, with need to be able to support oneself for six months
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 10:00am, 24 Jul, 2020

