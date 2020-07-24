Ada Chung (right) on Friday was tapped to succeed Hong Kong privacy commissioner Stephen Wong (left) effective September 4. Photo: SCMP
Veteran government lawyer appointed to lead Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog amid concerns over national security law, doxxing incidents
- Ada Chung was on Friday revealed as Carrie Lam’s choice to head the body overseeing personal data concerns in the city
- The 61-year-old has held a number of local posts, and played a key role in rewriting the Companies Ordinance in 2014
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
