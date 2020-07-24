Lawmaker Regina Ip says the anti-government protests that erupted in Hong Kong last year have further exposed the city’s deep-rooted problems. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong elections: pro-establishment lawmaker Regina Ip announces bid to run in Legco polls and vows to push for economic, public policy reforms
- The New People’s Party chairwoman will be running for a fourth four-year term in the Hong Kong Island constituency
- She says Hong Kong protests have further exposed the city’s deep-rooted problems that need to be resolved in a ‘rational, pragmatic, and functioning Legco’
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
Lawmaker Regina Ip says the anti-government protests that erupted in Hong Kong last year have further exposed the city’s deep-rooted problems. Photo: Sam Tsang