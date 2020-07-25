Civic Part leader Alvin Yeung was among the eight opposition figures who received the letters. Photo: Jonathan WongCivic Part leader Alvin Yeung was among the eight opposition figures who received the letters. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Civic Part leader Alvin Yeung was among the eight opposition figures who received the letters. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: at least eight opposition camp members seeking legislative seats pressed over security law views and loyalty to city

  • Letters sent by officials vetting candidates for September polls ask about lobbying US for sanctions
  • Election hopefuls also requested to explain previous statements about plans to veto budget
Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Kimmy Chung
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 7:15pm, 25 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Civic Part leader Alvin Yeung was among the eight opposition figures who received the letters. Photo: Jonathan WongCivic Part leader Alvin Yeung was among the eight opposition figures who received the letters. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Civic Part leader Alvin Yeung was among the eight opposition figures who received the letters. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE