Civic Part leader Alvin Yeung was among the eight opposition figures who received the letters. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong elections: at least eight opposition camp members seeking legislative seats pressed over security law views and loyalty to city
- Letters sent by officials vetting candidates for September polls ask about lobbying US for sanctions
- Election hopefuls also requested to explain previous statements about plans to veto budget
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
