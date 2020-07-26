Lee Faulkner is seeking to contest the insurance sector seat. Photo: Jonathan Wong.Lee Faulkner is seeking to contest the insurance sector seat. Photo: Jonathan Wong.
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: opposition camp members struggle to enter race for four industry-based legislative seats

  • Hopefuls having trouble drumming up enough nominations for seats in real estate and construction, financial services, insurance and tourism
  • Voters have traditionally gone with pro-establishment figures, who in some cases ran unchallenged in the past
Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 12:10am, 26 Jul, 2020

