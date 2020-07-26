Lee Faulkner is seeking to contest the insurance sector seat. Photo: Jonathan Wong.
Hong Kong elections: opposition camp members struggle to enter race for four industry-based legislative seats
- Hopefuls having trouble drumming up enough nominations for seats in real estate and construction, financial services, insurance and tourism
- Voters have traditionally gone with pro-establishment figures, who in some cases ran unchallenged in the past
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
