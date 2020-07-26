Activist Joshua Wong was the sole candidate banned from running in last year’s district elections. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong elections: prominent activist Joshua Wong grilled over political stance ahead of intended run for legislature
- Founder of now-defunct Demosisto party refuses to sign document stating his allegiance to city
- Four Civic Party members also seeking seats tell electoral officers they will not lobby for Western sanctions on Hong Kong
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
Activist Joshua Wong was the sole candidate banned from running in last year’s district elections. Photo: Bloomberg