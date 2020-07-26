Activist Joshua Wong was the sole candidate banned from running in last year’s district elections. Photo: BloombergActivist Joshua Wong was the sole candidate banned from running in last year’s district elections. Photo: Bloomberg
Activist Joshua Wong was the sole candidate banned from running in last year’s district elections. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: prominent activist Joshua Wong grilled over political stance ahead of intended run for legislature

  • Founder of now-defunct Demosisto party refuses to sign document stating his allegiance to city
  • Four Civic Party members also seeking seats tell electoral officers they will not lobby for Western sanctions on Hong Kong
Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Natalie WongNg Kang-chung
Natalie Wong and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:45pm, 26 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Activist Joshua Wong was the sole candidate banned from running in last year’s district elections. Photo: BloombergActivist Joshua Wong was the sole candidate banned from running in last year’s district elections. Photo: Bloomberg
Activist Joshua Wong was the sole candidate banned from running in last year’s district elections. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE