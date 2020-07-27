Hong Kong is battling a third wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Felix WongHong Kong is battling a third wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong is battling a third wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong third wave: Beijing’s liaison office blasts critics of mainland offer of help for putting politics above public health

  • In a statement, a spokesman for the liaison office says a small minority in Hong Kong does not care about the vast majority’s safety
  • The central government has promised to help the city in areas ranging from sample testing to the construction of temporary hospitals, he says
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung and Victor Ting

Updated: 12:27pm, 27 Jul, 2020

