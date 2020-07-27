Opposition lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun meets the media outside the Legislative Council at Tamar on Monday. Photo: Edmond SoOpposition lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun meets the media outside the Legislative Council at Tamar on Monday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: Baptist University refuses to renew contract of lecturer convicted over role in demonstrations

  • The opposition lawmaker hits out at ‘political persecution’ and vows to appeal decision
  • Benny Tai will learn fate of his job at Hong Kong University when it reveals findings of similar inquiry on Tuesday
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 9:22pm, 27 Jul, 2020

