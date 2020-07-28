The Legco elections are slated for September 6. Photo: Winson WongThe Legco elections are slated for September 6. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: Carrie Lam meets cabinet to discuss postponing Legislative Council polls, but no decision made yet

  • Group will reassess situation after nominations close on Friday, and proceed with delaying elections if Covid-19 crisis remains serious
  • Opposition camp has accused rivals of wanting to push back elections because of lack of momentum coming off drubbing at district council races last year
Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Tony CheungLilian Cheng
Tony Cheung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 5:21pm, 28 Jul, 2020

