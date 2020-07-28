The Legco elections are slated for September 6. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong elections: Carrie Lam meets cabinet to discuss postponing Legislative Council polls, but no decision made yet
- Group will reassess situation after nominations close on Friday, and proceed with delaying elections if Covid-19 crisis remains serious
- Opposition camp has accused rivals of wanting to push back elections because of lack of momentum coming off drubbing at district council races last year
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
