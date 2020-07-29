In the first of a three-part series, we explore the political implications behind any decision to change the polling date. Illustration: Henry Wong
Hong Kong elections: will Legislative Council polls be postponed, and who stands to gain?
- City’s leader has to weigh political risks of pressing on or delaying elections, but ultimate decision may not be hers to make
- This is the first of a three-part series on the build-up to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council elections due on September 6
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
