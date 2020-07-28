Benny Tai, 56, has been out on bail since last August, pending an appeal. Photo: Edmond SoBenny Tai, 56, has been out on bail since last August, pending an appeal. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong / Politics

University of Hong Kong governing council sacks legal scholar Benny Tai over convictions for Occupy protests

  • Tai, an associate professor at the university, learns his fate after HKU council holds a meeting on the matter
  • He was sentenced to 16 months in prison in April last year for two public nuisance offences related to the 2014 civil disobedience movement
Topic | Occupy Central
Updated: 8:49pm, 28 Jul, 2020

