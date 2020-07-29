Benny Tai was sacked from his position of associate professor of law at the University of Hong Kong. Photo: Nora TamBenny Tai was sacked from his position of associate professor of law at the University of Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Sacked legal scholar Benny Tai to challenge Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam over dismissal

  • HKU associate professor admits move is futile but says city’s leader is evading responsibility for infringing on academic freedom
  • Lam is default chancellor of publicly funded institution and Tai believes outside forces were responsible for his removal
Benny Tai Yiu-ting
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 2:14pm, 29 Jul, 2020

