Benny Tai was sacked from his position of associate professor of law at the University of Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Sacked legal scholar Benny Tai to challenge Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam over dismissal
- HKU associate professor admits move is futile but says city’s leader is evading responsibility for infringing on academic freedom
- Lam is default chancellor of publicly funded institution and Tai believes outside forces were responsible for his removal
Topic | Benny Tai Yiu-ting
