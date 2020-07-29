Former HKU academic Benny Tai is best known for being a co-founder of 2014’s Occupy movement. Photo: Nora TamFormer HKU academic Benny Tai is best known for being a co-founder of 2014’s Occupy movement. Photo: Nora Tam
Who is Benny Tai? Some say sacked University of Hong Kong academic is a separatist, others hail him as fighter for greater democracy

  • Since co-founding 2014 Occupy movement, legal scholar has been no stranger to controversy in city’s increasingly polarised political landscape
  • He has vowed to continue his advocacy and teachings despite being removed from his associate professor post
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 5:30pm, 29 Jul, 2020

