Under the sweeping new national security law, pundits are expecting more opposition candidates would be barred from taking part in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council elections. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong elections: what is DQ or disqualification, who decides and will more hopefuls get banned?

  • Under national security law, pundits expecting more opposition candidates to be barred from polls
  • The Post looks at past instances of disqualifications in the city and what is at stake this time
Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Chris Lau
Updated: 10:00am, 30 Jul, 2020

