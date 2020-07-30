Under the sweeping new national security law, pundits are expecting more opposition candidates would be barred from taking part in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council elections. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong elections: what is DQ or disqualification, who decides and will more hopefuls get banned?
- Under national security law, pundits expecting more opposition candidates to be barred from polls
- The Post looks at past instances of disqualifications in the city and what is at stake this time
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
