Sources say Hong Kong officials are raising the issue of the Legco polls date with mainland China’s top legislative body. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong elections: will Legislative Council polls be postponed by a year with legal backing from mainland China?
- Proponents say with National People’s Congress Standing Committee weighing in, decision would be protected from legal challenges in city
- September vote hangs in the balance with Covid-19 spectre over city, while any decision on polling date bears political risks in highly polarised landscape
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
