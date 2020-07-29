Sources say Hong Kong officials are raising the issue of the Legco polls date with mainland China’s top legislative body. Photo: XinhuaSources say Hong Kong officials are raising the issue of the Legco polls date with mainland China’s top legislative body. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong elections: will Legislative Council polls be postponed by a year with legal backing from mainland China?

  • Proponents say with National People’s Congress Standing Committee weighing in, decision would be protected from legal challenges in city
  • September vote hangs in the balance with Covid-19 spectre over city, while any decision on polling date bears political risks in highly polarised landscape
Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Lilian Cheng and Kimmy Chung

Updated: 10:32pm, 29 Jul, 2020

