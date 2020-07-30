At least 12 opposition candidates have been disqualified from running for the upcoming Legislative Council elections. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong elections: 12 Legislative Council hopefuls including Joshua Wong, opposition veterans banned from running
- The group includes such well-known names as Joshua Wong, Dennis Kwok, Alvin Yeung and Gwyneth Ho
- Government warns more could yet be disqualified from running in elections
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
