Hong Kong elections: 12 Legislative Council hopefuls including Joshua Wong, opposition veterans banned from running

  • The group includes such well-known names as Joshua Wong, Dennis Kwok, Alvin Yeung and Gwyneth Ho
  • Government warns more could yet be disqualified from running in elections
Tony Cheung and Gary Cheung

Updated: 5:14pm, 30 Jul, 2020

