Arrests were made on Wednesday under one of the four key offences of the national security law. Photo: Dickson LeeArrests were made on Wednesday under one of the four key offences of the national security law. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong / Politics

National security law: lawyers challenge arrests of former Studentlocalism members for Facebook post supporting independence

  • Detaining former members of Studentlocalism ‘will not help protect China’s national security and threatens to undermine the legislation’
  • Four suspects arrested on Wednesday for inciting secession by the new Hong Kong police unit enforcing the national security law
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Gary CheungClifford Lo
Gary Cheung and Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:40pm, 30 Jul, 2020

