Arrests were made on Wednesday under one of the four key offences of the national security law. Photo: Dickson Lee
National security law: lawyers challenge arrests of former Studentlocalism members for Facebook post supporting independence
- Detaining former members of Studentlocalism ‘will not help protect China’s national security and threatens to undermine the legislation’
- Four suspects arrested on Wednesday for inciting secession by the new Hong Kong police unit enforcing the national security law
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
