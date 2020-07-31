Booklets handed out at a street booth by Studentlocalism and another party in Yuen Long in 2017. Photo: Felix WongBooklets handed out at a street booth by Studentlocalism and another party in Yuen Long in 2017. Photo: Felix Wong
Booklets handed out at a street booth by Studentlocalism and another party in Yuen Long in 2017. Photo: Felix Wong
Who are Studentlocalism and are they a national security threat for Hong Kong?

  • Little-known pro-independence group is now under the spotlight after arrests of former members over alleged breach of national security law
  • Group had called for separation from mainland China through ‘courageous and militant resistance’, before it disbanded hours before new legislation kicked in
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:55am, 31 Jul, 2020

