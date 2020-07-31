Booklets handed out at a street booth by Studentlocalism and another party in Yuen Long in 2017. Photo: Felix Wong
Who are Studentlocalism and are they a national security threat for Hong Kong?
- Little-known pro-independence group is now under the spotlight after arrests of former members over alleged breach of national security law
- Group had called for separation from mainland China through ‘courageous and militant resistance’, before it disbanded hours before new legislation kicked in
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
