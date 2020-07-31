A ballot box for the district council elections is emptied at a polling station in Hong Kong in November, 2019. The opposition rolled to a resounding victory in those polls. The next one is the Legco elections. Photo: ReutersA ballot box for the district council elections is emptied at a polling station in Hong Kong in November, 2019. The opposition rolled to a resounding victory in those polls. The next one is the Legco elections. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong Legislative Council elections to be postponed by possibly up to a year with government citing Covid-19 third wave, sources say

  • City officials are expected to seek legal directive from China’s top legislative body to resolve constitutional issues
  • Chief executive can invoke emergency powers for postponement, but she is expected to defer to Beijing to avoid legal challenges at city’s courts
Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Tony Cheung , Lilian Cheng and Natalie Wong

Updated: 12:46pm, 31 Jul, 2020

