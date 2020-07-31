Opposition activists collect support from registered voters ahead of nomination deadline for the Legislative Council elections. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong elections: opposition scrambles for support ahead of nominations deadline, a day after candidates barred from running
- Activists out in force to secure backing for Plan B, C, D and X hopefuls after 12 members disqualified
- Opposition had targeted first majority in Legislative Council after district success
