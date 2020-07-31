Hong Kong opposition activist Joshua Wong met with reporters on Friday to discuss his disqualification from the city’s Legislative Council elections. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong elections: activist Joshua Wong says allegations used to disqualify him from polls ‘fabricated’, could have darker purpose
- Wong, who on Thursday was barred from running for Legislative Council, says accusations against him could be seen as national security law violations
- ‘If the slanderous operation of the government is tolerated and not refuted, I believe I will be given no chance of defence when I’m arrested,’ he argues
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
