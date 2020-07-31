With Legislative Council elections now postponed, the question becomes whether the current body will have its term extended until the next polls. Photo: Nora TamWith Legislative Council elections now postponed, the question becomes whether the current body will have its term extended until the next polls. Photo: Nora Tam
With Legislative Council elections now postponed, the question becomes whether the current body will have its term extended until the next polls. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong elections: Extending Legco’s term would allow ‘caretaker legislature’ to stay in charge until polls are held next year

  • Opposition lawmakers will face dilemma over whether to stay if some colleagues are barred from interim legislature
  • Angered by British before 1997 handover, Beijing set up a provisional Legco that initially met in Shenzhen and passed more than 60 bills
Gary Cheung
Updated: 10:06pm, 31 Jul, 2020

