With Legislative Council elections now postponed, the question becomes whether the current body will have its term extended until the next polls. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong elections: Extending Legco’s term would allow ‘caretaker legislature’ to stay in charge until polls are held next year
- Opposition lawmakers will face dilemma over whether to stay if some colleagues are barred from interim legislature
- Angered by British before 1997 handover, Beijing set up a provisional Legco that initially met in Shenzhen and passed more than 60 bills
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
