Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam believes the most pragmatic way forward is to extend the legislature’s current term for one year. Illustration: SCMP
Hong Kong elections: by delaying vote for one year, leader throws up raft of legal and political questions
- It remains unclear if opposition lawmakers already disqualified from running will be permitted or even want to take part in an extended term
- Basic Law expert Maria Tam casts doubt over whether a prolonged Legco can survive legal challenges
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
