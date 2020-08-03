With the Legislative Council elections 2020 pushed back a year, there is uncertainty over how the legislature will function over the intervening year. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong elections: Article 23, barred lawmakers and voting rights – some of the thorny issues awaiting the next Legislative Council
- Lawmakers agree they want a fully functioning legislature for 2020-21, paving way for showdowns on election laws, house rules, national security legislation
- Carrie Lam last week invoked emergency powers to postpone next month's polls by a year, citing health risks of voting during Covid-19 epidemic
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
With the Legislative Council elections 2020 pushed back a year, there is uncertainty over how the legislature will function over the intervening year. Photo: Nora Tam