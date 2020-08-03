A restaurant employee cleans the floor as a television broadcasts Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam discussing the decision to postpone the Legislative Council elections. Photo: APA restaurant employee cleans the floor as a television broadcasts Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam discussing the decision to postpone the Legislative Council elections. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: Beijing sends top official to discuss postponement of Legislative Council vote

  • Zhang Xiaoming arrived in Hong Kong on Sunday and has already met with members of Basic Law Committee, Post has learned
  • Deputy director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office gathering views on legal ramifications of decision
Gary Cheung , Tony Cheung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 2:02pm, 3 Aug, 2020

