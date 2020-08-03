New Zealand is the latest country to pull out of its extradition deal with Hong Kong over the imposition of the national security law in the city. Photo: AFP
National security law: Beijing suspends Hong Kong’s extradition treaty with New Zealand in tit-for-tat move
- Foreign ministry in Beijing accuses Wellington government of gross interference in China’s internal affairs and politicising judicial cooperation
- New Zealand earlier pulled out of extradition treaty in response to imposition of the national security law in Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
