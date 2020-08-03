New Zealand is the latest country to pull out of its extradition deal with Hong Kong over the imposition of the national security law in the city. Photo: AFPNew Zealand is the latest country to pull out of its extradition deal with Hong Kong over the imposition of the national security law in the city. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Beijing suspends Hong Kong’s extradition treaty with New Zealand in tit-for-tat move

  • Foreign ministry in Beijing accuses Wellington government of gross interference in China’s internal affairs and politicising judicial cooperation
  • New Zealand earlier pulled out of extradition treaty in response to imposition of the national security law in Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Ng Kang-chungChan Ho-him
Ng Kang-chung and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:41pm, 3 Aug, 2020

