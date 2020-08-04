The European Union has issued a statement voicing its concern over the delay to the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong. Photo: DPAThe European Union has issued a statement voicing its concern over the delay to the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong. Photo: DPA
The European Union has issued a statement voicing its concern over the delay to the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong. Photo: DPA
Hong Kong’s global reputation weakened by Legislative Council elections move, European Union says

  • EU issues statement saying Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s decision to postpone vote for a year harms city’s standing as ‘free and open society’
  • Move also calls into question ‘rights and freedoms guaranteed under Basic Law’
Chris Lau
Updated: 12:06pm, 4 Aug, 2020

