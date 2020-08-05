Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced her decision to postpone the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong during a live broadcast last Friday. Photo: Felix WongChief Executive Carrie Lam announced her decision to postpone the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong during a live broadcast last Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong government could fuel public distrust with Legislative Council elections delay, warns international group

  • Work by International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance was cited by Chief Executive Carrie Lam as justification for decision
  • But it says ‘decisions taken unilaterally’ are risky and opposition groups often see move as attempt to reinforce power
Updated: 10:30am, 5 Aug, 2020

