Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, is in the city to discuss the postponement of the Legco elections. Photo: Simon Song
Hong Kong elections: Beijing yet to decide whether four opposition lawmakers barred from seeking re-election can serve for a Legco provisional term, sources say
- Pro-Beijing politician says HKMAO deputy director Zhang Xiaoming has an open mind on whether four opposition lawmakers can continue to serve
- China’s top legislative body is expected to issue a directive on matters surrounding delay in the elections at the end of its next meeting on August 11
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
