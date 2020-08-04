Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, is in the city to discuss the postponement of the Legco elections. Photo: Simon SongZhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, is in the city to discuss the postponement of the Legco elections. Photo: Simon Song
Hong Kong elections: Beijing yet to decide whether four opposition lawmakers barred from seeking re-election can serve for a Legco provisional term, sources say

  • Pro-Beijing politician says HKMAO deputy director Zhang Xiaoming has an open mind on whether four opposition lawmakers can continue to serve
  • China’s top legislative body is expected to issue a directive on matters surrounding delay in the elections at the end of its next meeting on August 11
Gary CheungKanis Leung
Gary Cheung and Kanis Leung

Updated: 6:40pm, 4 Aug, 2020

