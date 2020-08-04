The decision to seek Beijing’s counsel over the delaying of Legislative Council elections and its fallout was a necessary one, according to former Hong Kong Justice Secretary Elsie Leung. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong elections: ex-justice minister slams Bar Association’s ‘political’ criticism of poll delay, says Beijing input needed given ‘emergency’ situation
- Former Basic Law Committee vice-chair Elise Leung says city does not have ability to resolve legal issues around vacuum created by end of Legco mandate
- Her defence of the move comes as the EU joins international voices condemning it, saying it weakens the city’s reputation as a free society
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
