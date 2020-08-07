The empty chamber in the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: opposition torn between boycotting Legislative Council and sticking around to stage fierce fight

  • Radical section of bloc urges peers to quit en masse but others within camp advise caution, arguing that it is Beijing’s intention to divide and conquer
  • Opposition members accuse electoral officials of arbitrarily disqualifying candidates from Legco race
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Kimmy Chung
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 10:42am, 7 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The empty chamber in the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE