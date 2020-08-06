Attendees of a banned Tiananmen Square vigil at Victoria Park remove metal barriers surrounding the football pitch on June 4. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, Nathan Law among 24 charged over roles in banned June 4 Tiananmen Square vigil

  • Half the group already faced incitement charges over the event, while Wong allies such as Lester Shum and Gwyneth Ho issued their first summonses
  • Others expected to appear in court on September 15 include Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai and former opposition lawmaker ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung
Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony CheungChristy Leung
Tony Cheung and Christy Leung

Updated: 8:28pm, 6 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Attendees of a banned Tiananmen Square vigil at Victoria Park remove metal barriers surrounding the football pitch on June 4. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE