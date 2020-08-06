The Foreign Correspondents' Club . Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Delayed work visas for foreign journalists in Hong Kong ‘highly unusual’, says press body as it warns of damage to city’s reputation

  • Foreign Correspondents’ Club warns that restricting journalists by reducing their numbers will damage city’s international standing and reputation
  • Noting Washington and Beijing have been embroiled in a tit-for-tat battle, it says it opposes using journalists’ visas as a weapon in international disputes
Topic |   Press freedom in Hong Kong
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 10:33pm, 6 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Foreign Correspondents' Club . Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE