Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s sole delegate to the NPCSC. Photo: AP
Pro-Beijing heavyweight says central government yet to decide on whether four disqualified Hong Kong lawmakers should serve in provisional Legco term
- Tam Yiu-chung’s remarks come as he leaves for session in capital with country’s top legislative body, where matter is expected to be discussed
- Conundrum follows postponement of city’s elections for a year, creating so-called vacuum for legislature that needs to be filled
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s sole delegate to the NPCSC. Photo: AP