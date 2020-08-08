Pan-democrat lawmakers Dennis Kwok (left) and Alvin Yeung have been barred from running in the next Legislative Council polls and may not even be able to retain their seats in a caretaker version of Legco. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Barred from contesting polls, four Hong Kong lawmakers await Beijing’s decision on their time left in Legco

  • Sitting lawmakers Alvin Yeung, Dennis Kwok, Kwok Ka-ki and Kenneth Leung could see their political careers effectively ended in the coming weeks
  • ‘Beijing removes whoever they want, probably wishing to remove all of us except those in the pro-establishment camp from Legco’, Leung says
Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Natalie WongKimmy ChungChris Lau
Natalie Wong , Kimmy Chung and Chris Lau

Updated: 9:00am, 8 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pan-democrat lawmakers Dennis Kwok (left) and Alvin Yeung have been barred from running in the next Legislative Council polls and may not even be able to retain their seats in a caretaker version of Legco. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE