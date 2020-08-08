Whether or not Hong Kong’s Legislative Council will see its current term extended until the next election is a decision that will be made in the next few days by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee in Beijing. Photo: Getty Images
Explainer |
What next for Hong Kong’s Legco? Beijing meeting will decide if lawmakers continue for an extra year until polls
- Extending Legco’s term will cause the least upset, but some prefer that Beijing appoint a provisional body
- Question over four lawmakers banned from contesting polls: should they be allowed to carry on?
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
