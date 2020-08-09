Hong Kong’s Legco elections have been pushed back by a year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong elections: debate over proposal to allow voting in mainland China, with critics raising fears of fraud, lack of scrutiny

  • With 540,000 Hongkongers in Guangdong, some say allowing them to vote there makes sense
  • Opposition camp fears difficulty campaigning, checking on polling stations, counting of votes
Jeffie Lam
Updated: 2:10pm, 9 Aug, 2020

