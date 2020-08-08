The NPCSC is expected to issue a directive on legal and constitutional matters surrounding Hong Kong’s polls delay. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong elections: ‘polls delay on four-day meeting agenda’ of China’s top legislative body
- Sources say National People’s Congress Standing Committee is expected to deliberate on constitutional issues arising from city’s elections postponement
- Also to be discussed is the issue of whether four disqualified lawmakers should continue serving in a possible provisional legislature
Topic | National People's Congress
