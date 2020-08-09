Hong Kong’s most senior politicians are among those being sanctioned by the US. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong national security law: why has the United States imposed sanctions on top officials serving the city and how hard will the penalties bite?

  • Under Washington’s measures, the US-based assets of 11 officials serving Hong Kong are frozen, Americans and firms barred from dealing with them
  • But is the retaliatory move over the national security law a case of symbolism over substance?
Danny Lee , Emily Tsang and Kanis Leung

Updated: 9:06am, 9 Aug, 2020

