The postponing of the Legislative Council elections for a year has raised questions over its future until then. Photo: Nora Tam
Pro-establishment hawks in ascendancy as Beijing debates fate of Hong Kong lawmakers banned from seeking re-election
- Hardliners want Beijing to stop quartet barred from re-election sitting in extended Legislative Council term
- But moderates don’t agree and some say they should be allowed to stay if they take an oath agreeing to uphold the Basic Law
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
