Pro-establishment hawks in ascendancy as Beijing debates fate of Hong Kong lawmakers banned from seeking re-election

  • Hardliners want Beijing to stop quartet barred from re-election sitting in extended Legislative Council term
  • But moderates don’t agree and some say they should be allowed to stay if they take an oath agreeing to uphold the Basic Law
Gary CheungKimmy Chung
Updated: 3:32pm, 9 Aug, 2020

The postponing of the Legislative Council elections for a year has raised questions over its future until then. Photo: Nora Tam
