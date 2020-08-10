Anti-government protesters desecrate the Chinese national flag during a demonstration in September 2019. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong must strengthen laws against disrespecting Chinese flag as Beijing does the same, National People’s Congress politicians in the city say

  • China’s top legislative body proposes banning displaying the national flag upside down or other forms of degradation, according to Tam Yiu-chung
  • The city’s sole representative to the apex of the legislature says Hong Kong will be required to follow suit
Jeffie LamGary Cheung
Updated: 1:33am, 10 Aug, 2020

