British-based campaigners and politicians have called for allegations of police brutality to be investigated. Photo: Handout
British police officers could face prosecution in UK over Hong Kong torture claims
- Activist Nathan Law appeals for evidence that could help a private prosecution over alleged mistreatment of protesters
- Campaign group says ‘at least’ five British citizens who may have a case to answer have been identified
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
British-based campaigners and politicians have called for allegations of police brutality to be investigated. Photo: Handout