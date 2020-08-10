British-based campaigners and politicians have called for allegations of police brutality to be investigated. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

British police officers could face prosecution in UK over Hong Kong torture claims

  • Activist Nathan Law appeals for evidence that could help a private prosecution over alleged mistreatment of protesters
  • Campaign group says ‘at least’ five British citizens who may have a case to answer have been identified
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition bill
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 10:24pm, 10 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
British-based campaigners and politicians have called for allegations of police brutality to be investigated. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE