Civic Party members Dennis Kwok (right), Alvin Yeung, (third right), and Kwok Ka-ki (fourth right) attend a news conference after being disqualified from the Legislative Council elections. Photo: AP
Pro-Beijing camp sees expected decision to let disqualified Hong Kong pan-dems finish Legco term as effort to ‘restore harmony’
- One pro-Beijing heavyweight attributes the expected move to a desire not to provoke the US in the lead-up to November’s presidential election
- Mainland academics, meanwhile, believe allowing the four barred Legco members to complete their term would ‘help restore political harmony’
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
Civic Party members Dennis Kwok (right), Alvin Yeung, (third right), and Kwok Ka-ki (fourth right) attend a news conference after being disqualified from the Legislative Council elections. Photo: AP