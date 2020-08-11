The Next Digital Ltd. offices, which house the newsroom of the Apple Daily newspaper, are seen behind a fence in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Explainer |
Where does the Apple Daily raid fit into Hong Kong’s enforcement of national security law?

  • Monday’s raid on the Apple Daily offices was the largest of its kind, involving some 200 officers
  • But the arrests of publisher Jimmy Lai and others were just the latest in a steady drumbeat of actions taken under the new national security law
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 12:38pm, 11 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Next Digital Ltd. offices, which house the newsroom of the Apple Daily newspaper, are seen behind a fence in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE