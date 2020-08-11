Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai was taken by police for a search of his yacht on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai taken to his yacht by Hong Kong police as part of national security law investigation
- Officers from National Security Department take media mogul to Sai Kung club to search his boat
- Lai was one of 10 people arrested in dramatic operation on Monday
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
