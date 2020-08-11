The company controlled by Otto Poon has sold its stake in a US business. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Company owned by Hong Kong justice chief Teresa Cheng’s husband sells stake in US business after Washington-imposed sanctions

  • Analogue Holdings, which is majority-owned by Otto Poon, reveals sale of interest in Transel Elevator & Electrical
  • City’s secretary for justice was one of 11 officials hit by President Donald Trump’s administration over national security law
Denise Tsang
Updated: 12:38pm, 11 Aug, 2020

