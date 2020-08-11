Apple Daily's editor-in-chief, Ryan Law (left), tries to stop police searching the newspaper’s editorial department. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong government adviser says journalists’ desks should be considered ‘private area’, after Apple Daily police raid

  • Executive councillor Ronny Tong says scope of search warrant would not normally cover journalistic materials
  • Barrister adds that ideally person in charge should see warrant before search begins, but police say that wasn’t possible
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 3:43pm, 11 Aug, 2020

Apple Daily's editor-in-chief, Ryan Law (left), tries to stop police searching the newspaper’s editorial department. Photo: Handout
