The National People’s Congress Standing Committee has voted to allow an extended term of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. Photo: Nora Tam
China’s top legislative body passes resolution extending Legco term, fate of disqualified Hong Kong lawmakers not yet known

  • Legislative Council term due to end in September, but with polls postponed, Standing Committee gives go ahead for it to continue another year
  • No word yet on whether Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki and Dennis Kwok of the Civic Party, accountancy sector’s Kenneth Leung will be allowed to stay for another year
Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Tony CheungGary Cheung
Tony Cheung and Gary Cheung

Updated: 3:56pm, 11 Aug, 2020

