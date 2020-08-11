The National People’s Congress Standing Committee has voted to allow an extended term of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. Photo: Nora Tam
China’s top legislative body passes resolution extending Legco term, fate of disqualified Hong Kong lawmakers not yet known
- Legislative Council term due to end in September, but with polls postponed, Standing Committee gives go ahead for it to continue another year
- No word yet on whether Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki and Dennis Kwok of the Civic Party, accountancy sector’s Kenneth Leung will be allowed to stay for another year
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
The National People’s Congress Standing Committee has voted to allow an extended term of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. Photo: Nora Tam