Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai was arrested on suspicion of breaking the new national security law. Photo: Felix Wong
Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai and others arrested in connection with ongoing investigation over HK$1 million funding of online group, source says
- Officers investigating group that called for Hong Kong to be sanctioned by foreign countries
- Group believed to have received substantial financial support from overseas bank accounts
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
